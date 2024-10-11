Stripe Says Stablecoins Payments Made in More Than 70 Countries After Relaunch

Stripe Inc. said individuals from more than 70 countries have used stablecoins for online transactions during the first 24 hours after allowing merchants using its platform to accept crypto payments again.

Bloomberg
Published11 Oct 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Stripe Says Stablecoins Payments Made in More Than 70 Countries After Relaunch
Stripe Says Stablecoins Payments Made in More Than 70 Countries After Relaunch

(Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc. said individuals from more than 70 countries have used stablecoins for online transactions during the first 24 hours after allowing merchants using its platform to accept crypto payments again. 

Stripe merchants in the US were authorized as of Oct. 9 to receive the Circle-issued stablecoin USDC through their online checkout pages. The payments firm was among the first to enable Bitcoin payments in 2014, but disabled the feature four years later, explaining that slow processing times were leading to failed transactions.

Legacy payments companies such as Visa Inc. have since entered the stablecoin market as interest in the digital currencies has grown. Visa last week announced it’s launching a platform to help banks issue their own fiat-backed tokens, including stablecoins. Other financial technology companies, including Robinhood and Revolut, are considering launching stablecoins.

The stablecoin option helps Stripe offer merchants a way to accept payments from around the world while the firm add support for local payment methods in different countries, Jay Shah, head of product at Stripe said during a presentation in New York on Wednesday. Stripe supports over 100 payment options and continues to expand its suite, he said. 

“We, as a principle, do things that internet businesses want; and they want to reach more customers at lower cost,” Jeff Weinstein, product lead, wrote in an X post. “Stablecoins, while still early, show some sign that they can help achieve that.” 

When the re-launch was announced in April, Stripe co-founder John Collison, noted that technical improvements in crypto bolstered the decision.   

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsStripe Says Stablecoins Payments Made in More Than 70 Countries After Relaunch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.