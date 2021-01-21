Strong Indo-US ties key to address challenges impacting the world: USISPF

USISPF requested Biden to further strengthen cooperation on terrorism and maritime security and start to institutionalise military and intelligence cooperation related to China, expand activities of Quad -- comprising Japan, India, Australia and the United States -- to include some work with additional countries, manage sanction risks under CAATSA, support US defense industry efforts in India including efforts to win contracts for offensive platforms like fighter jets and explore creative tools to assist India in its continued defense modernisation in the wake of COVID crisis such as additional leasing agreements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}