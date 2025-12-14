Subscribe

‘Strongly condemn ghastly terrorist attack’: PM Modi on Bondi Beach shooting, asserts zero tolerance towards terrorism

Updated14 Dec 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Police officer operates at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on Sunday.
Police officer operates at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on Sunday.(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the terrorist incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during the Hanukkah festival event, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families. In a post on X, PM Modi extended condolences and asserted that India has zero tolerance towards terrorism.

PM Narendra Modi tweets, “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.”

“On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” the prime minister said.

Aftermath of the shooting — casualties, injuries and suspects

At least 12 people were killed and 30 others injured in a deadly ‘terrorist’ attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Panic broke out when two gunmen allegedly opened fire at a Jewish holiday event being held at the location earlier today at around 6:30 pm (local time).

Police shot and killed one of the gunmen, while the other was in a critical condition. Two police officers were also injured during the commotion, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are now investigating whether a third gunman was involved in the shooting, while a bomb-disposal unit is examining several suspected improvised explosive devices at the scene, Reuters reported.

The shootings on Sunday marked the most severe incident in a string of ‘antisemitic attacks’ across Australia, which have targeted synagogues, buildings and cars since the beginning of the Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023, the news report said.

 
 
