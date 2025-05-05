Struggling with pending Delhi traffic challans? Settle fines in ‘National Lok Adalat’ on THIS date; step-wise guide here

Delhi traffic police, in collaboration with Delhi Legal Services Authority, has launched an initiative to ease the burden of pending traffic challans on the judicial system and offer an opportunity to everyday commuters to clear their fines. National Lok Adalat will be conducted on May 10 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm at several court complexes, including Dwarka, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Rose Avenue, Saket and Tis Hazari.

Vehicle owners can settle all types of traffic challans pending on the Delhi Traffic Police portal till January 31, 2025. National Lok Adalat will be held on 10.05.2025. “The link https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat will be activated on 05.05.2025 from 10:00 AM onwards till the limit exceeds,” the Delhi traffic police website states.

Also Read | Two Delhi traffic policemen dragged on car bonnet for 20 metres | Viral Video

How to clear old pending Delhi traffic challans through Lok Adalat? To clear old pending Delhi traffic challans through Lok Adalat, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi Traffic Police Evening Court portal at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/evecourtddc.

Step 2: Enter your vehicle number and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2024: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for commuters today

Step 3: Click on 'Search' to view any outstanding challans or notices linked with the vehicle.

Step 4: Schedule a preferred court location and time between to book an appointment after registering your mobile number.

Step 5: Check the box indicating that you won't contest the challan via the virtual court platform www.vcourts.gov.in.

Step 6: Click on 'Submit' followed by 'Print' to generate a hard copy of pending challans and notices.

Step 7: Visit the selected evening court at the scheduled date and time with a printout of the required documents.

Step 8: Pending traffic challans will be settled on the spot with the help of a presiding officer.

Also Read | Watch video | 3 Delhi traffic policemen caught on camera taking bribe

Step 9: In many cases the applicants will be able to clear their fines immediately at the Lok Adalat.