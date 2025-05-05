Struggling with pending Delhi traffic challans? Settle fines in ‘National Lok Adalat’ on THIS date; step-wise guide here

Delhi traffic police, in collaboration with Delhi Legal Services Authority, has launched an initiative to ease the burden of pending traffic challans on the judicial system and offer an opportunity to everyday commuters to clear their fines. National Lok Adalat will be conducted on May 10 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm at several court complexes, including Dwarka, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Rose Avenue, Saket and Tis Hazari.