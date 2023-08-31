Stubborn Inflation Proves Difficult to Tame in Europe
The Wall Street Journal 31 Aug 2023
Summary
- Eurozone inflation rate remains high, increasing likelihood of 10th rise in the European Central Bank’s key interest rate
Eurozone inflation remains stubbornly high even as other signs point to a slowing economy, presenting the European Central Bank with the tricky task of cooling already anemic demand without pushing the region into a prolonged recession.
