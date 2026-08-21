A student protest—and a reckoning for India’s Bar Council

New Delhi: Pritam Baruah was in Hong Kong on a sabbatical after two decades in legal education, but way past midnight on 14 August, he was still at his desk. The 2005 Nalsar graduate was busy coordinating with alumni across time zones on authoring a collective response against India’s apex legal regulator.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) had on 13 August directed state bar councils to stop enrolling the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research’s (Nalsar) entire 2026 graduating batch.
Many of those students had already secured jobs at law firms, positions with senior advocates, or judicial clerkships. Enrolment with a state bar council was the final formal step before they could enter legal practice.
“We were very scared because all of us are yet to enroll in the bar councils. It would impact us a lot,” one of those students said on condition of anonymity.
BCI’s order was in response to a student campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in Nalsar’s upcoming convocation ceremony, citing his refusal for the urgent listing of a plea on alleged police brutality against student protesters in July.
The regulatory body that governs India’s legal profession and legal education had also sought details of students who had allegedly been “instrumental in initiating, organising, or mobilising” the campaign.
BCI’s order was short-lived. But it triggered a sequence of events that had kept Baruah up that morning. “I sat up here in Hong Kong until 3am, coordinating and writing these things,” recalled Baruah, a former dean of the School of Law and director of the centre for constitutional values at BML Munjal University, referring to the open letter he authored on behalf of 441 Nalsar alumni.
Within hours of BCI’s order, WhatsApp and Telegram groups had become tools of a collective response, with 400–500 Nalsar alumni and lawyers aligned in support of the students, connecting them to senior advocates and law firms. What had begun as a student campaign was rapidly becoming something larger: a test of BCI’s powers and authority.
Siddharth Nayak, managing partner at law firm Atharva Legal and a Nalsar alumnus involved in the mobilisation, recalled telling his juniors: “All of us are available, irrespective of whatever ideological position one might hold. The entire college alumni network, with their full strength of law firms, juniors, associates and even sitting judges. We would bring the house down if this became a serious issue.”
Within two hours of its original order, BCI modified its stance, allowing the “vast majority” of the students to proceed with enrolment, describing them as “innocent”. It kept the inquiry alive, though, warning of “further action” against the students involved.
At 12.37am on 14 August, however, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra posted on X, tagging Nalsar, that the council had “decided to close the proceedings altogether”. The council had concluded that the students had played no role in any “disturbance or movement”, he said in his post. “Voice your opinions freely, but with respect and institutional decorum.” He also apologised to the law students in a letter dated 15 August.
That was not the end of it.