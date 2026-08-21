A student protest—and a reckoning for India’s Bar Council

New Delhi: Pritam Baruah was in Hong Kong on a sabbatical after two decades in legal education, but way past midnight on 14 August, he was still at his desk. The 2005 Nalsar graduate was busy coordinating with alumni across time zones on authoring a collective response against India’s apex legal regulator.
New Delhi: Pritam Baruah was in Hong Kong on a sabbatical after two decades in legal education, but way past midnight on 14 August, he was still at his desk. The 2005 Nalsar graduate was busy coordinating with alumni across time zones on authoring a collective response against India’s apex legal regulator.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) had on 13 August directed state bar councils to stop enrolling the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research’s (Nalsar) entire 2026 graduating batch.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) had on 13 August directed state bar councils to stop enrolling the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research’s (Nalsar) entire 2026 graduating batch.
Many of those students had already secured jobs at law firms, positions with senior advocates, or judicial clerkships. Enrolment with a state bar council was the final formal step before they could enter legal practice.
“We were very scared because all of us are yet to enroll in the bar councils. It would impact us a lot,” one of those students said on condition of anonymity.
BCI’s order was in response to a student campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in Nalsar’s upcoming convocation ceremony, citing his refusal for the urgent listing of a plea on alleged police brutality against student protesters in July.
The regulatory body that governs India’s legal profession and legal education had also sought details of students who had allegedly been “instrumental in initiating, organising, or mobilising” the campaign.
BCI’s order was short-lived. But it triggered a sequence of events that had kept Baruah up that morning. “I sat up here in Hong Kong until 3am, coordinating and writing these things,” recalled Baruah, a former dean of the School of Law and director of the centre for constitutional values at BML Munjal University, referring to the open letter he authored on behalf of 441 Nalsar alumni.
Within hours of BCI’s order, WhatsApp and Telegram groups had become tools of a collective response, with 400–500 Nalsar alumni and lawyers aligned in support of the students, connecting them to senior advocates and law firms. What had begun as a student campaign was rapidly becoming something larger: a test of BCI’s powers and authority.
Siddharth Nayak, managing partner at law firm Atharva Legal and a Nalsar alumnus involved in the mobilisation, recalled telling his juniors: “All of us are available, irrespective of whatever ideological position one might hold. The entire college alumni network, with their full strength of law firms, juniors, associates and even sitting judges. We would bring the house down if this became a serious issue.”
Within two hours of its original order, BCI modified its stance, allowing the “vast majority” of the students to proceed with enrolment, describing them as “innocent”. It kept the inquiry alive, though, warning of “further action” against the students involved.
At 12.37am on 14 August, however, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra posted on X, tagging Nalsar, that the council had “decided to close the proceedings altogether”. The council had concluded that the students had played no role in any “disturbance or movement”, he said in his post. “Voice your opinions freely, but with respect and institutional decorum.” He also apologised to the law students in a letter dated 15 August.
That was not the end of it.
The resistance
Hours after BCI withdrew its order, Nalsar alumni issued an open letter—the one authored by Baruah—condemning what they called an attempt to persecute students and faculty. They accused the regulator of a lack of empathy for students’ mental health, disregarding free speech and acting in an arbitrary and high-handed manner.
The alumni argued that law students, as people training to enter the legal profession, needed space to question authority and institutions. That space, they said, should be protected, not threatened.
The mobilisation soon spread beyond Hyderabad. On 15 August, India’s 80th Independence Day, students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, issued a statement supporting their Nalsar counterparts. It was signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students, and 128 alumni.
They described BCI’s attempt to identify students involved in the campaign as a “witch-hunt” and sought an unconditional apology, an explanation of the protocol governing the chairman’s use of BCI’s official letterhead, and accountability for his conduct.
A voice of dissent emerged from within BCI as well. On 13 August, N. Manoj Kumar, a BCI member representing the Bar Council of Kerala, was at home in Kochi when he saw Mishra’s order in the council’s official WhatsApp group. “I was really shocked and immediately I posted my views on that. I saw many colleagues supporting the order passed by the chairman. So I thought it was my duty to say that I opposed it.”
Kumar became one of the earliest voices within BCI to publicly oppose Mishra’s directive. In his letter, he called the blanket restriction on the Nalsar batch “manifestly arbitrary” and demanded that “the blanket direction should, therefore, be withdrawn forthwith”.
In Delhi, Nalsar alumna and Supreme Court lawyer Mihira Sood was coordinating with alumni and lawyers considering a legal challenge to BCI’s action.
The group, comprising Sood’s fellow Nalsar alumnus K. Parmeshwar and Rupali Samuel of chambers of Rupali Samuel, decided that BCI’s withdrawal of the order did not answer the larger questions raised by the episode.
They wanted the Supreme Court to examine whether Mishra had followed proper procedure, whether other BCI members had been consulted, and what legal provision allowed the regulator to intervene in the students’ campaign.
The petition was assembled through the night. Drafts moved by email, signatures were scanned and returned, and lawyers worked through successive versions so the matter could be mentioned before the Supreme Court the following morning. “Everybody was up till quite late,” Sood said.
The petition became more than an attempt to reverse an order that had already been withdrawn. At its core, the petition questioned whether BCI possessed the statutory power to do what it had done. It challenged BCI’s proposed restriction on student enrolment and the regulator’s attempt to conduct a “roving enquiry” into an internal university matter.
The petitioners ultimately sought answers to three questions: what BCI was empowered to do, what procedures it was required to follow, and who had authorised the controversial order. They also sought an independent probe into BCI’s action.
Hearing the petition on 14 August, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned BCI’s intervention. Students had a right to protest, he said, and asked why BCI had got involved. “It’s a dialogue between students and me. Who are they, the BCI, to interfere? The BCI does not have any business in this.”
The bench issued a notice to BCI restraining any punitive action against Nalsar’s students while the matter was pending before the court.
A question of transparency
The controversy that began with BCI’s directive against Nalsar students has now widened into a broader debate over the council’s functioning. On 20 August, lawyers gathered outside the BCI office in Delhi, calling for Mishra’s resignation and demanding changes in the way the council represents and protects the legal profession.
Their placards raised issues ranging from BCI’s accountability to advocate protection, insurance and welfare, with slogans of “vakil ekta zindabad” (long live lawyers’ lawyers) echoing outside the council’s office.
Those seeking accountability from BCI begin with a basic question about its electoral process. Of BCI’s 22 members, 20 are elected representatives from state bar councils, while the attorney general and solicitor general of India are ex-officio members. The members elect BCI’s chairman and vice-chairman from among themselves. But the elected body does not have a fixed tenure, making the timing of elections and changes in leadership less predictable.
Mishra first became BCI chairman in April 2012 and has been elected unopposed since. Only for two brief stretches did others occupy the chair—Rajasthan Bar Council member Biri Singh Sinsinwar between April and November 2014, and current BCI vice-chairman S. Prabakaran, from January to early April 2016.
At the state level, BCI has 23 state bar councils, some representing more than one state or Union territory. Depending on the size of their electorate, these councils have 15, 20 or 25 elected members.
BCI’s leadership is indirectly linked to elections at state bar councils, and delays in those elections allow existing BCI office-bearers to continue indefinitely, explained senior advocate Sanjay Hegde. “The non-holding of elections appears to benefit only the current incumbents.”
Sanjoy Ghose, a senior advocate and an NLSIU-Bengaluru alumnus, said elections to bar councils have become expensive and bitter. “If you have been following how bar council elections have been happening in every state, including Delhi, lakhs (of rupees), if not crores, are spent by candidates. It has become a big mess.”
On 4 August, hearing a batch of petitions on BCI and state bar council elections, the Supreme Court described state bar councils as “men’s clubs” and directed the induction of two women members in each, to be nominated by the respective High Court Chief Justices. The court linked the move to greater “objectivity, independence and transparency”.
The accountability question holds another representation problem.
“The bulk of the profession today consists of young, first-generation lawyers, and nobody speaks for them,” said senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, a member of Parliament representing the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha. “We really need to ask what kind of institution the Bar Council of India is, and how the legal profession can emancipate itself from this system.”
A 2025 research paper by NLSIU-Bengaluru professors Varsha Aithala and Karthik Suresh, titled ‘Reforming the Indian Bar: The Limits of Technological Solutions’, highlights another issue: BCI does not know how many lawyers actually practise in India. The closest figure available was the BCI chairman’s 2013 estimate of 1.7 million registered advocates. But registered advocates are not necessarily practising lawyers.
Even after a Supreme Court-directed verification exercise, BCI has not been able to establish a reliable national count. The authors said in their study that this showed a deep weakness in BCI’s regulatory and administrative capacity.
Mint reached out to Mishra via email, WhatsApp and calls but didn’t get a response. Mint also reached out to the Chief Justice of India through an email to the Supreme Court Registry, which remained unanswered, as did emails to BCI, Nalsar-Hyderabad and NLSIU-Bengaluru.
A run of controversies
In January 2018, a BCI committee led by Mishra, a member of Parliament representing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha, sent notices to more than 500 lawyers who were also lawmakers, including the Congress party’s Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and P. Chidambaram. (Sibal resigned from the Congress in 2022).
The committee questioned if these lawyers could still practise law while they were lawmakers. This issue was settled when BCI at its general body meeting on 31 March accepted a view that legislators could continue practising law. The issue was subsequently settled by the Supreme Court in September that year, which held that the Advocates Act and BCI Rules did not bar legislators from practising as advocates.
Another controversy surfaced in April 2025 when Uttar Pradesh Bar Council member Shreenath Tripathi challenged his removal as the state’s representative to BCI following a no-confidence resolution passed by the apex regulator. The Delhi High Court stayed the resolution and criticised BCI’s procedure. BCI later withdrew its resolution.
Mint reached out to Shreenath Tripathi on WhatsApp but didn’t receive a response.
In July this year, M. Velmurugan, a member of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, challenged a BCI order that proposed a limited interim arrangement to run the state bar council’s affairs even after its elections. The issue was whether this interim arrangement should continue or whether the 23 newly elected members be allowed to take charge. The Madras High Court, on 7 August, recorded an arrangement under which the elected members would manage the council’s day-to-day affairs, including enrolment, until regular committees were constituted.
These controversies aside, in July this year, BCI proposed a revised Draft Advocates Act Amendment Bill, 2026 seeking to keep out foreign lawyers and law firms from Indian courts and increase women’s representation in state bar councils having a higher number of electorates from 25 to 33.
The proposed legislation also seeks to empower BCI and state bar councils to administer welfare funds for insurance, pensions, medical relief and support for advocates’ disabled and dependent family members, to be funded through subscriptions that the councils may now legally collect.
Fixing BCI
Ghose, the senior advocate and NLSIU-Bengaluru alumnus, suggested that BCI adopt safeguards similar to those imposed on national sports federations: clear election rules, age and tenure restrictions, and a mandatory cooling-off period after continuous terms.
Baruah, speaking with Mint from Hong Kong, said BCI’s role in regulating law universities needs to be reconsidered, suggesting that teachers, professors, researchers and students have a greater role in shaping legal education. The Nalsar episode has raised questions that go beyond one batch of students, he said.
“What we would like are rules,” said Sood, the Nalsar alumna who was among those who approached the Supreme Court challenging BCI’s action. “Clear rules in terms of what actions can be taken by people in positions of power and the manner in which they are to be taken should be laid down and enforced. Any overreach or departure from those rules has to be punished.”