Students Aren’t the Obstacle to Open Debate at Harvard
Tarek Masoud , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Feb 2024, 11:12 PM IST
SummaryThey want to hear a range of challenging views, but faculty and administrators are afraid to discipline a handful of disruptive radicals.
Professors hear a great deal these days about how hard it is to get our students to listen to, much less to engage with, opinions they dislike. The problem, we are told, is that students are either “snowflakes" with fragile psyches or “authoritarians" who care more about their pet causes than about democratic values such as tolerance, compromise and respect for opposing points of view.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less