Students Aren’t the Obstacle to Open Debate at Harvard

If my administrators and some of my colleagues collectively acted like a pizzeria owner after a bad Yelp review, my students were, by contrast, eager to actually do the thing that our university talks so much about doing. When I announced Kushner’s visit, the event sold out in minutes; most of the complaints I heard were from those unable to get tickets. When the scandal about my Palestinian guest broke, my Israeli students—whom you could have forgiven for being aggrieved by that news—instead reached out with words of encouragement. One even wrote a supportive editorial in the Jerusalem Post declaring that “Harvard’s role should be to provide a platform for intellectual debate, exposing the flaws in [the speaker’s] ideas" rather than seeking to silence them.