Students at CMR Engineering College staged a protest on New Year, alleging that hostel staff recorded videos of them in bathrooms. They demanded justice and action against the warden and staff. Police said women Sub-Inspector and officials visited the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Hyderabad's CMR Engineering College is making headlines after students held demonstrations alleging that hostel staff recorded videos of them in bathrooms. The issue has raised concerns about women's safety in educational institutions.

The students chanted slogans “We want justice, demanding immediate action. They staged this protest on January 1 over breach of privacy, drawing attention to serious lapses in hostel safety at the Engineering College located in Telangana's Medchal.

In a show of solidarity, representatives of various student unions joined the students outside the college premises. The complaints raised were not limited to alleged video recordings but also highlighted the issue of inappropriate conduct of the warden and hostel staff.

According to News Nine report, students found a hidden camera in the hostel bathroom on New Year’s Day at around midnight. After New Year celebrations concluded, students went back to their hostel rooms. To their surprise, they found handprints on the bathroom ventilator and the mirror, suggesting that the camera could have been installed from the outside.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police confirmed that they would register a case and launch an investigation based on the complaints. A police official said, “Our women Sub-Inspector and officials visited the spot and initiated an inquiry," India Today reported. Adding, the official said, “Several students raised complaints about the warden and hostel staff, alleging negligence and misconduct. We are filing an FIR and have started an investigation into these allegations."

Preliminary investigation revealed that four members of the cooking staff in addition to female warden, are suspected of misconduct. "There is yet to be clarity on the alleged videos, but we are taking all aspects into consideration," India Today quoted the official as saying.