Study Abroad: Washington University, listed in top 10 New US Ivies, offers scholarships for Indian students

Founded in 1853, Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) was recently included in Forbes magazine’s 2025 ‘The New Ivies’ list. It is home to more than 16,000 students from more than 100 countries across nine schools, offering 80+ master’s and professional programs and over 50 doctoral programs. As of Fall 2024, WashU has 47 Indian undergraduates and approximately 450 Indian graduate students enrolled across programs in STEM, business, and public health. This represents a 34% increase in Indian student enrolment since 2021.

Additionally, WashU’s Olin Business School and IIT Bombay have a dual-degree Executive MBA (EMBA) partnership that was first established in 2015. Over the last decade, more than 200 Indian students have graduated from the EMBA program. More recently, WashU has partnered with India’s Ministry of Social Justice that has further strengthened the pipeline for exceptional Indian scholars.

In an exclusive interview, Micheal Mazzeo, Dean, Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis, talks of WashU’s programs, scholarships and 100% visa success rate of Indian students.

What are the most popular programs offered by WashU at the under-graduate level? • McKelvey School of Engineering: Computer Science; Mechanical Engineering. Distinctive feature: ABET-accredited, research options from freshman year.

• Olin Business School: Finance; Business & Computer Science joint BS. Distinctive feature: Asia Pacific International Internship Program hosted in Sydney, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

• College of Arts & Sciences: Biology; Economics; Psychological & Brain Sciences. Distinctive feature: Gateway to WashU’s renowned pre-med track.

• Sam Fox School (Design & Visual Arts): Architecture; Communication Design. Distinctive feature: National top-10 studio culture

What’s the average annual tuition fee? Undergraduate tuition is $68,240 (USD) annually, with the average estimated total cost of attendance – including housing and food, fees and personal expenses – of $98,000 annually: Tuition: $68,240, Housing & Food (on campus): $23,338, Mandatory fees: $1,354, Books & Supplies: $1,357, Personal & Travel: $3,706.

What about scholarships? Yes, Washington University in St. Louis offers a range of scholarships and financial aid opportunities for international students, including those from India. While the university is need-blind for US citizens, international students—including Indian applicants—are fully considered for both need-based financial aid and automatic merit-based scholarships, which can cover up to full tuition.

WashU also offers Signature Scholar Programs such as the Annika Rodriguez Scholars Program and the McDonnell International Scholars Academy, which provide additional benefits including stipends, leadership training, and cohort-based experiences.

There are also exclusive opportunities for Indian citizens, such as a fellowship for the IIT Bombay–WashU Executive MBA dual-degree program, and the WashU–India Social Justice Research Assistantship at the Brown School, which covers 100% tuition plus a living stipend for students committed to equity and impact-driven work.

WashU boasts a 100% visa success rate for Indian students who received WashU admits through GradRight in the last cycle. How? Incoming Indian students at WashU have a 100% visa success rate for those who applied with GradRight. The high visa success rate is attributed to WashU's meticulous admissions process, which identifies highly qualified students whose profiles and aspirations align well with both the university's offerings and the US immigration framework, ensuring they are well-prepared for visa interviews.

GradRight is the world’s first Ed-FinTech SaaS platform that brings together students, universities and banks to make higher education more accessible and affordable for low and middle-income students. By leveraging AI and machine learning, and fostering community engagement, over the past four years, GradRight's platform has processed loan requests exceeding $4.2 billion, offering assistance to over 230,000 students from 2500+ Tier ⅔ towns and cities across India. The platform has partnerships with all major education loan providers in India and over 50 academic institutions across the US, Canada, and Europe.

How is the university navigating US visa dynamics to offer Indian students clarity and confidence? Through our dedicated Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS), the university works to support a smooth transition by issuing I-20 forms within 48 hours of enrolment deposit. For added preparation, OISS hosts mock visa interview webinars specifically for South Asian admits, helping students feel confident and well-prepared for their embassy appointments.

To further streamline the process, WashU participates in pre-arrival financial verification and accepts GradRight’s consolidated loan sanction letters as proof of funding—an important step that allows students to schedule visa appointments more quickly and efficiently.

Support continues well beyond arrival. The university retains immigration attorneys to advise students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM-OPT extension processes. As a result, 92% of WashU STEM graduates secure OPT-qualifying employment within 90 days of graduation, demonstrating the university’s commitment to post-graduate success.

WashU graduates are known for being career-ready, adaptable, and purpose-driven. What are the resources available to students to be career-ready? A key resource is the Center for Career Engagement, which provides each student with an assigned career coach starting in their first semester. The centre also offers access to Handshake, a robust job and internship platform, and organises programming through eight industry-specific Career Communities, helping students connect with opportunities aligned to their goals.

Students can also participate in the WashU Career Competency Badge program, which certifies in-demand skills in data analytics, communication, and leadership—competencies highly valued by Fortune 500 recruiters.

To make career-building experiences accessible to all students, we offer Opportunity Grants of up to $5,000 to support unpaid or underpaid internships. In 2024 alone, more than 600 undergraduates received these stipends, enabling them to pursue meaningful career experiences regardless of financial need.