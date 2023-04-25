Study shows higher autism risk in children with ear, nose and throat issues5 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Young children with common ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders may be at increased risk of autism or have high levels of detectable autistic symptoms, according to a study. Early identification and treatment of ENT conditions may improve these children's quality of life
According to a study published online in the open-access journal BMJ Open, young children with common ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders may be at increased risk of autism or have high levels of detectable autistic symptoms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×