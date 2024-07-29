‘Stunts belong in movies’: Bengaluru Police nabs bikers for road menace over disturbing car chase viral video

Bengaluru Police charged a group of individuals caught doing dangerous stunts in the middle of the road. Disregarding all road safety measures, these motorcyclists engaged in reckless behaviour.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Bengaluru Police apprehended bike-borne miscreants for performing wheelies and causing a disturbance in the IT hub of India.
Bengaluru Police apprehended bike-borne miscreants for performing wheelies and causing a disturbance in the IT hub of India.(Bengaluru Police @X)

Bengaluru Police charged a group of men travelling on separate motorbikes with performing dangerous stunts and causing menace in India's IT hub.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the group of youngsters are manoeuvring perilously in the middle of the road, flouting all road safety regulations and riding without helmets. The city police arrested these bike-borne men after their video went viral on social media.

Bengaluru Police shared a video on the microblogging platform ‘X’ showing the group's aggressive behaviour towards the driver of a car recorded by another vehicle's driver. 

The disturbing video is captioned, “Thrills on the roads can quickly turn into chills at the station! Stunts belong in movies, not on our streets!”

The video showed two men on a bike, with the pillion rider kicking the front door of a car. The bike driver then aggressively gestured at the car's driver. Three men on another bike then tried to hit the car, cut lanes, and drive dangerously in front of it.

The video shows Bengaluru Police using the famous 'A Few Moments Later’ meme to show that the bikers are booked and arrested for their actions. 

The police confirmed that they have taken action against the miscreants.

Netizens reacted strongly to this post. Many users condemned the actions of two-wheeler riders, while others humorously pointed out that the person filming the video clip should be rewarded. 

A social media user stated, "The menace everywhere wheeling on bikes and bicycles forget road even within the bylanes I face the sound of wheely almost daily basis by a group of youngsters rude behaviour at Minhajnagar 4th cross 6th main saying go tell the police we will deal know how to deal [sic]."

A second user remarked, “How long are they going to be in jail? One day two? How about you scrap their license? [sic]” 

Another user wrote, “The person who has shot this video should be rewarded. Otherwise, this crime would have gone unnoticed.” 

A fourth user commented, "Thanks a lot for nabbing these anti-social elements [sic]."

