ISB panel reviews Subramanian's role
SummaryISB's executive board has formed a committee to review the role of Subramanian, a professor of finance at the business school. This comes after the government cut short his term as India's executive director at IMF.
The Indian School of Business (ISB) is reviewing Krishnamurthy Subramanian's role as professor, two people aware of the matter said, after the government ended his term at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) six months ahead of time.
