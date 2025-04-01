Substandard imports: Govt files cases against goods worth ₹206.62 crore

New Delhi: The government has intensified its efforts to combat the import of substandard goods, with a focus on protecting domestic industries from the adverse effects of cheaper foreign products, Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Prasada told Lok Sabha that the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the ministry of commerce, has been actively investigating cases related to the import of goods that fail to meet India's safety, quality, and environmental standards.

The government’s proactive stance is reflected in recent data, which show that as of February the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs field formations had filed 206 cases involving goods worth ₹206.62 crore. These goods were found to be violating Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules.

The goods were flagged for non-compliance with Indian regulations, prompting immediate enforcement under the Customs Act of 1962.

“The DGTR conducts a range of investigations, including anti-dumping and safeguard measures, based on petitions from domestic industries. These investigations examine whether imports are being sold at unfairly low prices or violating regulations set by bodies like the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI),” Prasada said in his response.

Steely resolve Recently, DGTR recommended the imposition of a 12% provisional safeguard duty for 200 days on certain steel products to protect domestic players from a surge in imports. Mint reported on 18 March that steel prices had climbed amid the safeguard duty imposition.

The Indian Customs Risk Management System (RMS) plays a crucial role in identifying potentially harmful imports, using a risk-based selective examination approach aligned with regulatory standards, preventing the influx of substandard goods into the Indian market.

In addition, the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulations, 2017, regulate food imports. Under these provisions, the FSSAI inspects imports through documentation checks, visual inspections, and sampling to ensure compliance with India's strict health and safety standards.