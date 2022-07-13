Subway, a fast-food restaurant popular for its sandwiches, is likely to be sued for misleading customers with its "100% tuna" sandwiches. Reason: Subway is allegedly using other fish species, chicken, pork, and cattle meat in its advertised "100% tuna" sandwiches. Following the fraud allegations, a federal judge in California has said that Subway can be sued over claims that it is misleading customers.

