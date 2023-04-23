‘Succession’ Now Has Official Merch. Would Logan Roy Approve?

This is, after all, the show that crystalized the “quiet luxury" trend for dressing in understated but exceedingly expensive clothes. Take Kendall Roy, the dead-eyed heir to the empire (well, as of now) who this season has worn a navy $1,490 Tom Ford polo, a beige $1,390 Tom Ford hoodie and a black $625 Brunello Cucinelli hat. That adds up to over $3,500 in completely banal-looking clothes. All that money and he might as well be wearing Gap!

