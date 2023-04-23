‘Succession’ Now Has Official Merch. Would Logan Roy Approve?
- Loro Piana ball caps, gazillion-ply cashmere and Tom Ford suede the color of plutonium? The fashion ‘tells’ of a ‘Succession’ watcher—until HBO launched its own line
This article contains spoilers for “Succession" season 4, episode 4.
A few episodes into the final season of HBO’s “Succession," the show’s Twitter account tweeted the phrase “Corporate SWAG" with a link to an official shop peddling merch for the show’s fictitious media syndicates.
There’s a $30 Waystar/Royco cap, a $45 ATN News hoodie and $15 logo coffee mugs. There was even a very Midtown-uniformy $97 vest with “Waystar/Royco" on the front.
The so-called “Corporate SWAG" was not met with universal board approval. Fans griped that these items also carry the “Succession" logo, stomping out the pleasure of the joke: The cheekiness of wearing a phony company’s vest withers the moment you spot the tell-tale TV show name. Through a representative, HBO declined to comment.
I perceived another flaw in these pretend souvenirs: The show’s executive-level backstabbers would never dream of walking around with the company’s name plastered on their foreheads or chests. The exception of course, is the hapless try-hard Greg, who would almost certainly have the $97 Waystar/Royco decanter set in his apartment.
This is, after all, the show that crystalized the “quiet luxury" trend for dressing in understated but exceedingly expensive clothes. Take Kendall Roy, the dead-eyed heir to the empire (well, as of now) who this season has worn a navy $1,490 Tom Ford polo, a beige $1,390 Tom Ford hoodie and a black $625 Brunello Cucinelli hat. That adds up to over $3,500 in completely banal-looking clothes. All that money and he might as well be wearing Gap!
But he’s not—and that’s the point. As the Roys capture, quiet luxury means you’re so rich that you don’t need to prove it with what you wear. Some $2,000 Gucci tracksuit with Gs all over it? That’s for mere millionaires. “Succession" underlined that point this season, when the coarse corporate climber Tom Wambsgans crucified a party guest for carrying an ostentatious $2,890 Burberry bag.
Logan Roy and his power-mad scions wouldn’t arrive at a mogul-packed retreat with Waystar/Royco anywhere on their body. Everyone there should already know who they are, and just how many zeroes sit at the end of their net worth.
The same is true off-screen. At last year’s Sun Valley retreat, there were scads of moguls and tech savants in slate sweaters and navy puffers, but barely any company-logoed dad hats in sight.
The billionaires in “Succession"—and in real life—take their cashmeres, leathers and silks sans logo, and in the dark earth tones previously reserved for kitchen countertops. Forget a bright-cherry Bugatti. If you’re looking for another member of the Forbes 500, just look for the fuzzy cashmere fibers on their loden Loro Piana hat.
The official merch perhaps misunderstands that viewers of the show have been just as swayed by the character’s quiet luxury. “Succession" notably sparked a run on status baseball caps aping the ones Kendall wears, and the Instagram account @SuccessionFashion diligently tracks the understated luxury clothes worn on the show, telling over 95,000 followers where to find, say, Logan’s $1,157 field jacket, or Tom’s $2,595 Canali suit. According to Google Trends, on March 27, the day after the show’s season 4 premiere, the search engine saw a spike in searches of the very term “quiet luxury."
Short of turning their webshop into a mini Tom Ford boutique, if HBO was questing for a true-to-the-show product tie-in, it could have just released a plain black wool hat. (With the “Succession" logo on the inside tag, of course.) While buying a conspicuous Waystar/Royco hat might show that you like “Succession," it wouldn’t show that you get “Succession."
