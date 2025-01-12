Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan called out Chief Minister MK Stalin's “arrogance" for calling Governor RN Ravi “childish" for walking out of the Assembly without delivering his address over an alleged ‘insult’ to the national anthem. In a strongly worded post on X, the Raj Bhavan said “such arrogance is not good" and people will not tolerate any “brazen insult" to the country and the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on its official X handle, the Raj Bhavan said, “Thiru @mkstalin asserts that insisting on due respect to the national anthem and doing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is ‘absurd’ and ‘childish’. Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and Her Constitution. Such arrogance is not good. Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother and the Constitution the supreme faith for her children. They will not like or tolerate such brazen insult."

WHAT DID STALIN SAY? RN Ravi's response slamming MK Stalin has come a day after the chief minister said the governor's actions of walking out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly without delivering the customary address was “childish". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MK Stalin also alleged that Ravi was unable to “digest" that the state was developing. Also Read | CM Stalin Vs Governor Ravi: How ‘Dravidian’ miss in Tamil Nadu anthem sparked ‘Hindi imposition’ row

“The Governor comes to the Assembly but returns without addressing the House. That's why I had said that his actions were childish," MK Stalin said in the Assembly.

WHY DID RN RAVI WALKOUT? Governor RN Ravi left the Assembly without delivering the customary address. The Raj Bhavan later said he left ‘in deep anguish’ as the national anthem wasn't played. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}