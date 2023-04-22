Indians stuck in violence-hit Sudan safely evacuated

The Indians, who were stuck in Sudan after clashes erupted on 15 April between the Army and the paramilitary forces, have been evacuated from the violence-hit country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said on Saturday. The Saudi government has evacuated 157 individuals, including foreign diplomats and officials, from Sudan, marking the first instance of civilians being rescued since the fighting started. The evacuees arrived in Jeddah on Saturday.

