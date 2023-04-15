Sudan crisis: Paramilitaries seize presidential palace, Army chief's residence amid clash with Army; top developments2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- Details say that paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Army are in disagreement over how RSF should be integrated into the military.
After days of tension between a notorious paramilitary force and the country's Army, explosions and shooting rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum on 15 April. Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized presidential palace, reported Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×