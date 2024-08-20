Sudan Peace Talks to Continue in Switzerland Even as Army Stays Away

US-brokered talks aimed at ending Sudan’s civil war are set to continue in Switzerland until at least the end of this week, but efforts to persuade army representatives to attend in person have failed so far, frustrating efforts to reach a deal.

(Bloomberg) -- US-brokered talks aimed at ending Sudan's civil war are set to continue in Switzerland until at least the end of this week, but efforts to persuade army representatives to attend in person have failed so far, frustrating efforts to reach a deal.

Fighting between the military and Rapid Support Forces militia for control of the North African nation has raging since since April 2023, and has left an estimated 150,000 dead and millions more displaced.

The RSF and regional and international players agreed to participate in the truce talks, which got under way last week. But the army stayed away because it objected to the presence of representatives from the United Arab Emirates, according to two Western officials with knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to comment.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who heads the army, “has raised concerns," Tom Perriello, the US Special Envoy for Sudan, told reporters in Geneva on Monday. “We take those seriously. But I want to be clear that it’d be easier if we had a in-person delegation here."

Sudan’s military maintains that the UAE is supporting the RSF, while Iran has been accused of providing backing to the military.

Progress had been made trying to increase access to humanitarian aid, including an agreement by the RSF to open a road and a border crossing, with 100 trucks ready to begin deliveries, but some issues still have to be sorted out before they can set off, Perriello said.

