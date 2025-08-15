Sudan’s famine enters dangerous new phase

The U.S. has accused Russia of backing both sides, while Iran and the U.A.E. have also seized on the conflict to extend their influence across the region. Iran tried to persuade Sudan to let it build a naval base on its Red Sea coast, while the U.A.E. has been aiding the RSF to protect its economic interests in Sudan, which range from ports along the Nile River to vast farmlands and lucrative gold mining operations, according to researchers and activists.