Sudan's Khartoum sees shootout on Eid ul-Fitr eve despite ceasefire calls, death toll rises to 4133 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- The fatal fight between two warring camps has been going on for almost seven days now. The gunfire and shooting has also left at least 3,551 injured, according to WHO
Despite appeals of ceasefire ahead of Eid ul-Fitr, gunfires were heard ripping through the war-torn neighborhood of Sudan's capital city Khartoum. The war that has been going on for almost seven days now has killed 413 people, left 3,551 injured, according to World Health Organization (WHO).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×