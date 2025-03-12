Sudha Murthy backs three-language policy in NEP amid Hindi imposition row, says ‘I know 7-8’

Amid the escalating clash between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the three-language policy, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has backed the formula in the National Education Policy (NEP), saying it promotes multilingual learning among the students. Reflecting on her own experience, Sudha Murthy said she herself knows seven-eight languages.

Sudha Murthy said, “I have always believed that one can learn multiple languages and I myself know 7-8 languages. So I enjoy learning and children can earn a lot.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram had earlier criticised the Centre over the three-language policy in NEP, asserting that Tamil Nadu thrives with its two-language formula—Tamil and English—and calling the imposition of a third language “completely unacceptable”.

Karti Chidambaram said, “Tamil Nadu is very clear and well served the two-language formula - English and Tamil. English connects us with the world of commerce and science, and Tamil preserves our culture and identity. If anyone wants to learn a third language, it is of their own accord."

"There is no reason to make it compulsory. To thrust a third language on us would be completely unacceptable, and the Union government must be flexible in implementing its policies,” he said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, “BJP should realise that the language issue is a sensitive emotional matter. Anything that hurts people's sentiments should not be promoted. Dharmendra Pradhan is unnecessarily causing division in the society. We in the opposition stand for unity, and that is why we walked out of Parliament yesterday. BJP has hidden agendas in the NEP (National Education Policy).”

Earlier on Tuesday, there had been a massive uproar in the upper house of the Parliament over LoP (Rajya Sabha) and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘thokenge’ remark which were held as ‘derogatory’ by the ruling MPs.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later clarified the Hindi imposition allegations and lashed out at the Opposition for claiming that the government wanted to divide society using languages. He said the Central government will never use language to do such “sin.”