Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that her presence in the Upper House is a powerful testament to "Nari Shakti" (women's power), exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful tenure, he said, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring." Reacting to the news, Murty told CNN-News18, “It’s a big Women’s Day gift to me. It’s a new responsibility to work for the country."

“My heartiest congratulations to @SmtSudhaMurty Ji on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Your struggles, victories, and courage set a brilliant example of what Nari Shakti can achieve for our society and our nation. A warm welcome to the upper house where I am sure you will further embolden the voice of democracy," Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X.

Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books. “Delighted to hear of @SmtSudhaMurty Ji's nomination to the Rajya Sabha by Hon'ble President of India. Her remarkable contributions in social work, philanthropy, and education inspire us all. In the Rajya Sabha, she embodies the strength of '#NariShakti,' showcasing the transformative power of women in shaping our nation's future. Wishing her a fruitful parliamentary tenure ahead," read a post on X by Nitin Gadkari.

The 73-year-old, whose nomination comes on International Women's Day, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

Murty is also the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Murty began her professional career in computer science and engineering. She is a also member of the public healthcare initiatives of the Gates Foundation. She has founded several orphanages, participated in rural development efforts, supported the movement to provide all Karnataka government schools with computer and library facilities, and established the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.

