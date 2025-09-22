Sudha Murty targeted in hoax ‘Telecom Dept’ call, files cyber fraud complaint: Report

Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty received a hoax call recently claiming her mobile services would be disconnected due to misuse, in an attempt to extract ‘sensitive information,’ according to reports

Murty received a call at 9:40 am on September 5, from a number that appeared as ‘Telecom Dept’ when checked on the Truecaller app, Murty’s complaint, filed with the Bengaluru Cyber Police on 20 September, News18 said in a report.

The caller, posing as a telecommunications ministry employee, claimed her mobile number was registered in January 2020 without linking it to her Aadhaar, the report said.

The caller also threatened that obscene videos were being broadcast or accessed from her number and warned that her connection would be disconnected by 12 pm, News18 said.

The individual, described as rude and using a fake identity, tried to extract personal information from Murty, the reports said quoting police sources. Murty has filed for legal action against the caller over the threats and attempts to obtain sensitive data.