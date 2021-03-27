Suez Canal chief says ship has moved but unclear when it will be freed

The head of the Suez Canal Authority said on Saturday that efforts to dislodge a huge container ship blocking the canal had allowed its stern and rudder to move but he could not predict when it would be refloated.

SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said he hoped it would not be necessary to resort to removing containers from the ship to lighten its load, but that strong tides and winds were complicating efforts to free it.

The 1,300-feet-long container ship Ever Given has been stuck in the passageway since Tuesday, when it ran aground. Several attempts have been made to move it and the ship even budged a little on Friday, Israeli media reported.

A new attempt to re-float the 400-meter-long Ever Given could happen today or Sunday and authorities have raised to 10 the number of tug boats involved in operations, Osama Rabie told reporters in Suez City. But given the size and tonnage of the ship, he said the SCA was facing a “difficult" task.

The CEO said the authority would investigate the causes of Tuesday’s incident after the ship is refloated, adding there were many possible explanations.

A total of 321 ships remain in the canal, and authorities are working to provide them with all necessary services, Rabie said. Offers of help from the U.S., China and others are being studied, according to Rabie.

The Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, is a major source of foreign currency for Egypt. The blockage is costing canal authorities between $12 million and $14 million in lost revenue per day, Rabie said.

TANKER RATES UP

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has scrambled global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

If it drags on, shippers may decide to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

Rabie said the ships that are waiting were free to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, but none had yet done so.

He said 321 vessels were waiting to enter or continue their transit through the canal. Those included dozens of container ships, bulk carriers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, according to a shipping source.

Fourteen tugs have so far been involved in efforts to refloat the Ever Given, although Boskalis and Smit Salvage have warned that using too much force to tug the ship could damage it.

Berdowski said a land crane would be brought in at the weekend which could lighten the Ever Given's load by removing containers, though experts have warned that such a process could be complex and lengthy.

"If we don't succeed in getting it loose next week, we will have to remove some 600 containers from the bow to reduce the weight," he said.

"That will set us back days at least, because where to leave all those containers will be quite a puzzle."

