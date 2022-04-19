Suffering from ‘Long Covid’? How would you know it: Experts explain all symptoms

It’s too soon to say for sure. U.S. lawmakers said in March that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts told them they won’t have reliable data to release for two years. The lack of a standardized way of identifying cases and other factors such as demographics and when the data were collected can lead to widely different findings. For example, research from the University of Michigan published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases in April estimated the global prevalance of post Covid-19 condition to be 43%, based on information from 50 studies spanning almost 1.7 million people worldwide. But another large study published in November, using data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, estimated that about 7% of people had at least one symptom of long Covid six months after their infection. It also found differences in symptoms by age, race, sex and baseline health status. Individuals who had severe or many symptoms initially are more likely to be affected. For instance, the study based on the VA database found the burden of long Covid beyond the first 12 weeks of illness was 4.1% among those never hospitalized for Covid, 16% among those who were hospitalized and 23% among patients who were admitted to intensive care. Other studies have found the likelihood of long Covid is greater among women, the middle-aged and the obese.