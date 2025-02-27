Jahan-e-Khusrau Sunder Nursery in Delhi: Preparations are in full swing for the Sufi music festival “Jahan-e-Khusrau” at Sunder Nursery in Delhi. The festival showcases the mystical and musical traditions of revered Sufi saints like Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, and Lalleshwari. Jahan-e-Khusrau is marking 25 years, and around 30 editions have been hosted worldwide.

Jahan-e-Khusrau: Sufi Music Festival Date and Time The event will take place in Delhi at Sunder Nursery from February 28 to March 2. The event named, ‘Teh Bazaar’ will commence at 11:00 am onwards while ‘Mehfil E Shaam’ will begin at 6:00 pm onwards.

'Jahan-e-Khusrau' Festival Guest List Officials informed the Hindustan Times on Wednesday that prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will attend the festival. Given security arrangements, the park will remain closed for public access on February 27 and 28.

“Park closure. Closure for VVIP visit. Sunder Nursery Park will remain closed on February 27-28, 2025. By the order of the Delhi Police,” said a post on Instagram by Sunder Nursery on Wednesday.

‘Jahan-e-Khusrau’ event ticket price Online ticketing platform BookMyShow said that tickets for Mehfil E Shaam start at ₹500 and will be available at the venue on the show date; ‘Teh Bazaar’ tickets are priced at ₹200 and can be bought online. Renowned Sufi artists such as Satinder Sartaj, Manjari Chaturvedi, and Malini Awasthi will be performing at the event.

Let's have a look at day-wise schedule of performances:

Sufi music festival 'Jahan-e-Khusrau'

Other notable delights for visitors include Virsa Museum which will display artefacts and feature short films by festival founder Muzaffar Ali. “This Silver Jubilee edition is an invitation to rediscover the timeless wisdom of Sufi traditions and to celebrate the harmony that binds us all,” Hindustan Times quoted Muzaffar Ali as saying.