Mint explainer: why has the Centre imposed sugar stock limits?

The Union government on Tuesday imposed stock holding limits for sugar dealers from 1 August to 30 November 2026, allowing them to hold inventory equivalent to 30 days' stock or 4,000 quintals, whichever is applicable under the notification.
A stock holding limit is a government-imposed restriction on the maximum quantity of sugar that dealers can store at any point in time. The order does not apply to sugar stocks held by the Centre or by state-authorised dealers distributing sugar through fair price shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS).
Mint explains the rationale behind the move.
Why has the government imposed sugar stock holding limits?
The Centre has imposed stock holding limits to prevent hoarding and curb speculative trading ahead of the festive season, when sugar demand typically rises.