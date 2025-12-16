The ₹15 question: Why is sugarcane leaving Uttar Pradesh for Haryana?

In Uttar Pradesh, the cane area has declined to 22.57 lakh hectares in the 2025-26 sugar season from 23.30 lakh hectares last season. However, the overall condition of the standing crop is significantly better than last year. The gross sugar production in Uttar Pradesh is estimated at 103.2 lakh tonnes, compared to 101.01 lakh tonnes last year, according to ISMA. Similarly, the area under sugarcane in Haryana is around 72,000 hectares compared to 82,000 hectares last year. The sugar production last year was 58.42 lakh tonnes.