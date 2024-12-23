Delhi news: Police sources said the 23-year-old boyfriend of the woman, Surender, was also found dead on railway tracks in Gurgaon on December 18.

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Sunday. The woman went missing on December 14 and her family members filed a missing person report on December 16 at Raj Park Police Station.

“Her body was found in a hotel on December 17. Following the recovery of her body, authorities conducted a postmortem examination," a senior police officer from the outer district of Delhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, police sources told PTI that the 23-year-old boyfriend of the woman, Surender, was also found dead on railway tracks in Gurgaon on December 18.

While the immediate cause of the woman’s death remains unclear, the viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis, the police officer said.

“The police suspect that the woman may have died by suicide, but no suicide note has been found," he said. “Further action will be taken based on new findings and evidence," the officer added.

Couple last seen at a restaurant Meanwhile, police told the Times of India, "Our investigation revealed that the couple [the woman and a man believed to be her boyfriend] was last seen in a restaurant in Punjabi Bagh on the night of Dec 15, after which they checked into the hotel."

CCTV footage from the hotel showed the couple entering together, but the man leaving alone late at night.

According to the report, hotel staff found the woman's body on the morning of December 17 when they went to check the room after repeated knocks went unanswered.

"When the woman didn't respond to calls from hotel staff the next morning, they alerted police. Our team found her body inside the room," the officer added.

Hours later, police received information about her boyfriend's body near railway tracks in Gurgaon.

Police reportedly said the post-mortem report showed no signs of strangulation or physical assault on the woman's body.

A suicide pact or murder? Police are investigating multiple possibilities surrounding the deaths, the Times of India reported. These include the likelihood of a drug overdose, a potential suicide pact sparked by a dispute and a possible homicide-suicide, where the man killed the woman in the hotel before taking his own life in Gurgaon.