Sukha Duneke murder in Canada: Why gangster and Khalistan supporter killed in brutal shootout?1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Sukha Duneke, a gangster associated with pro-Khalistan outfits, was found dead in Winnipeg, Canada. Investigations are ongoing.
The death of gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill, alais Sukha Duneke, was confirmed by Canada's Winnipeg police on Thursday saying ‘have identified the victim and informed the police.’ A probe is underway into the case but no arrest have been made so far.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message