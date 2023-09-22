Sukha Duneke, a gangster associated with pro-Khalistan outfits, was found dead in Winnipeg, Canada. Investigations are ongoing.

The death of gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill, alais Sukha Duneke, was confirmed by Canada's Winnipeg police on Thursday saying 'have identified the victim and informed the police.' A probe is underway into the case but no arrest have been made so far.

Winnipeg Police Service said in a statement, "The Homicide Unit has now identified the victim as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill, and notifications to family members have been made. The investigation is ongoing."

"The Winnipeg Police Service on September 20, around 10 am (local time), responded to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area"

The statement further said, “North District General Patrol officers, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, reached at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where they found a deceased adult male victim"

Who was Sukha Duneke? Sukhdool was part of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district. He fled Punjab in 2017 allegedly with the help of local policemen. Sukha Duneke obtained a passport and police clearance certificate on forged documents with the help of these policemen to flee to Canada, even as seven criminal cases were registered against him.

Sukhdool Singh was allegedly associated with the pro-Khalistan outfits and was said to be linked to Canada-based Khalistan operative Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala a designated terrorist in India.

Why was Sukha Duneke murdered? As per sources, it was an act of revenge murder for the killing of gang star Goldy Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar.

A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder earlier on Thursday, and asserted that Sukha Duneke was murdered in his flat in Winnipeg city.

"Two gang members pumped eight bullets into his head," sources said

Further, according to sources, Goldy Brar monitored the hit and wanted people to know Sukhdool had been killed for the murder of his cousin Gurlal.

Notably, the murder of Gurlal Brar, a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, in October 2020, allegedly triggered a rivalry between the gangs of Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi.

(With inputs from agencies)