Sukhbir Badal attack news:A man shot at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.

The shooter who fired at SAD leaders, including its former chief Badal was identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the police. He was overpowered by people on the spot and caught.

ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru..." "No," he says when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.

Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

The police official said that Badal was not hurt.

Sukhbir Badal attack news: Here's What Happened Clad in a blue 'sewadar' uniform, Sukhbir Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' religious punishment pronounced by Akal Takht Board for religious misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Suddenly a man fired at him.

People standing around him quickly captured the shooter.

Speaking on the incident, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema says, "...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'."