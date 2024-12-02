Sukhbir Singh Badal, the former president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was conferred 'tankhah', or religious punishment, on Monday. The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht pronounced the punishment in the wake of "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Besides listening to ‘kirtan,' Sukhbir Singh Badal was asked to serve as a 'sewadar' and clean utensils and shoes at Amritsar's Temple, as per the order. As Jathedar withdrew the title of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' bestowed upon Sukhbir Badal's father, he decreed that Sukhbir Badal and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa would have to sit outside the Golden Temple wearing the dress of 'sewadar' for one hour each for two days.

Notably, Sukhbir Badal's father, the late Parkash Singh Badal, was a former chief minister. Other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet during 2007 to 2017 were also awarded religious punishments by the five Singh Sahibans (Sikh clergy). They are also required to clean washrooms for one hour at the Golden Temple and then clean utensils at the community kitchen after taking bath.

This edict comes three months after Sukhbir Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht. For the proceedings, Sukhbir Badal arrived in a wheelchair because of a fractured leg.

Jathedar of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Giani Raghbir Singh, pronounced the order from the 'faseel' (podium). Asking the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal, Giani Raghbir Singh decreed that steps should be taken to form a committee to hold elections for the post of SAD president and office-bearers within six months.

The punishment follows Sukhbir Badal's confession of four mistakes. He admitted that he pardoned Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD regime.