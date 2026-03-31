Sulphur shock from West Asia risks slowing Bhel's boiler production

India's automobile component makers are also battling a sulphur shortage, according to industry stakeholders. “There is emerging tightness in sulphur supplies due to disruptions in West Asia, which is impacting availability of sulphuric acid, a key industrial input used across metal processing, including copper. This is contributing to cost pressures and supply constraints across segments of the auto component value chain,” said Vinnie Mehta, director general of the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (Acma).