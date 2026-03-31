A shortage of sulphur due to the West Asia war and a Hormuz blockade is threatening to slow boiler manufacturing at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), according to two people aware of the development, at a time when its boiler order book remains full amid a revival in thermal power.
Sulphur shock from West Asia risks slowing Bhel's boiler production
SummaryIndia imports about 40% of its annual sulphur demand of about 4 million tonnes. More than three-quarters of this comes from West Asian countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, according to latest available World Bank Data for 2023.
A shortage of sulphur due to the West Asia war and a Hormuz blockade is threatening to slow boiler manufacturing at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), according to two people aware of the development, at a time when its boiler order book remains full amid a revival in thermal power.