Summer solstice 2024: Top 10 interesting facts on longest day of the year

Summer solstice 2024: During the June solstice, the length of the day increases as one moves from the Equator towards the North Pole in the Northern Hemisphere. Read interesting facts about the longest day of the year here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published12:32 PM IST
Summer solstice 2024: In India ,the summer solstice will take place today at 8:09 PM IST, according to US space agency NASA.
Summer solstice 2024: In India ,the summer solstice will take place today at 8:09 PM IST, according to US space agency NASA.(AP)

The summer solstice, celebrated on June 21 in the Northern Hemisphere, marks the day with the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year. According to NASA, this year, the summer solstice in India will occur on June 21 at 8:09 pm IST. 

Top 10 interesting facts

The list below gives some interesting facts about the longest day of the year:

  • The term ‘summer solstice’ originates from Latin, translating to “sun stands still”. 
  • It occurs twice yearly, once in the Northern Hemisphere and once in the Southern Hemisphere.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates: British official says, India’s gift...
  • June solstice usually takes place between June 20 and 22 in the Northern Hemisphere and marks the year's longest day.
  • The December solstice typically occurs between December 20 and 23 in the Southern Hemisphere.
  • During this time, the Sun ascends to its highest point. In other words, one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun of about 23.5 degrees.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2024: ‘Yoga Tourism creating…,’ says PM Modi in Srinagar
  • At the same time, the Sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer at latitude 23.5°N while the North Pole is tilted closest to the Sun.
  • The length of the day increases as one moves from the Equator towards the North Pole in the Northern Hemisphere during the summer solstice.
  • During the winter solstice, the length of the day decreases as one moves from the Equator towards the South Pole in the Southern Hemisphere.

Also Read | NEET exam row: Congress to hold country-wide protests today
  • The historical significance of the summer solstice is evident in the way many ancient civilizations constructed monuments in alignment with the solstices. Notably, Stonehenge in England and the Pyramids of Egypt were designed to align with the sunrise during the summer solstice.
  • This year, the summer solstice was observed globally on June 20 at 4:50 PM EDT, but in India, it will take place today at 8:09 PM IST, according to US space agency NASA. The day coincides with the 10th International Yoga Day.

Also Read | Delhi High Court halts release of Arvind Kejriwal after ED’s urgent appeal

The alignment of the strawberry moon with the summer solstice is a rare astronomical occurrence, rendering this year's event especially significant. The full moon will peak on June 21st at 9:08 pm ET and appear full from Thursday evening until Sunday morning, spanning around three days.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsSummer solstice 2024: Top 10 interesting facts on longest day of the year

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.70
07:03 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.65 (-1.45%)

Bharat Electronics

309.95
07:03 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.1 (-0.67%)

Vedanta

470.40
07:03 AM | 21 JUN 2024
0.15 (0.03%)

Bandhan Bank

209.00
07:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
0.75 (0.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.15
06:58 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.75 (9.61%)

Syrma SGS Technology

524.05
06:58 AM | 21 JUN 2024
44.1 (9.19%)

Cera Sanitaryware

8,925.60
06:57 AM | 21 JUN 2024
642.75 (7.76%)

Raymond

2,560.50
06:57 AM | 21 JUN 2024
155 (6.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue