Summer solstice 2024: Top 10 interesting facts on longest day of the year

The summer solstice, celebrated on June 21 in the Northern Hemisphere, marks the day with the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year. According to NASA, this year, the summer solstice in India will occur on June 21 at 8:09 pm IST.
The list below gives some interesting facts about the longest day of the year:
The alignment of the strawberry moon with the summer solstice is a rare astronomical occurrence, rendering this year's event especially significant. The full moon will peak on June 21st at 9:08 pm ET and appear full from Thursday evening until Sunday morning, spanning around three days.