Summer vacation for schools in Kashmir advanced to June 23 amid intense heatwave

Amid a persistent heatwave, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday ordered the early commencement of summer holidays for all government and recognised private schools up to Higher Secondary level in the Kashmir Division. The vacation will now run from June 23 to July1, instead of starting on July1 as originally planned. "Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the Government and recognised Private Schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation with effect from 23-06-2025 to 07-07-2025," the official statement read.



Kashmir has been experiencing its second heatwave since mid-June, with Srinagar now recording some of the highest temperatures in the past two decades. On Thursday, the Meteorological Centre reported that Srinagar was the hottest location in the Himalayan valley, registering 35.2°C — 6.8°C above normal — making it the third-highest temperature ever recorded in the city’s history.



The School Education Department had already revised school timings in May, when Kashmir experienced its first heatwave between May 18 and 27, with temperatures soaring 6 to 8 degrees above normal. Education minister Sakina Itoo stated that the department has now decided to advance the summer break, originally scheduled from July 1, by at least two weeks in the Valley.

“We are proposing summer vacation from July 1 to 10 and after that we will see the weather condition to decide whether to extend the vacations or not,” she said.

Typically, summer vacations in Jammu begin in the first week of July, while in Kashmir they usually commence in the third week.

She also mentioned that the department is considering the option of an even earlier start to the holidays. “We will see if that is possible. We can break even earlier,” she said.