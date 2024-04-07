Summer vacation in Delhi schools: DOE issues holiday schedule; Check dates, school calendar 2024 here
The Directorate of Education issued Delhi School Calendar 2024 giving the vacation schedule for the upcoming summer break for all government and government-aided schools in the national capital
The Directorate of Education (DOE), Delhi, issued the Delhi School Calendar 2024 giving the vacation schedule for the upcoming summer break for all government and government-aided schools in the national capital. The school calendar states that summer vacation will commence from May 11 and conclude by June 30 this year. Amid soaring temperatures in the national capital, Delhi in the month of April, the academic session marked its beginning on April 1.