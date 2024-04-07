The Directorate of Education issued Delhi School Calendar 2024 giving the vacation schedule for the upcoming summer break for all government and government-aided schools in the national capital

The Directorate of Education (DOE), Delhi, issued the Delhi School Calendar 2024 giving the vacation schedule for the upcoming summer break for all government and government-aided schools in the national capital. The school calendar states that summer vacation will commence from May 11 and conclude by June 30 this year. Amid soaring temperatures in the national capital, Delhi in the month of April, the academic session marked its beginning on April 1.

The DOE notice states, “In terms of the provision Rule 31 and Rule 32 of DSEAR, 1973 and in accordance with the notification No. F.53/538/GAD/CN/2022/2212-2258 dated 19/10/2023 of the General Administration Department Co-Ordination Branch, GNCT of Delhi, Delhi Secretary specifying the Gazetted and Restricted Holidays during the year 2024."

1. April 11: Eid-ul-Fitr

2. April 17: Ram Navami

3. April 21: Mahavir Jayanti

4. May 11 to June 30: Summer Vacation

5. July 17: Muharram

6. August 15: Independence Day

7. August 26: Janmashtami

8. September 16: Eid-e-Milad

9. October 02: Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

10. October 9 to October 11: Autumn break

11. October 12: Dussehra

12. October 17: Valmiki Jayanti

13. October 31: Diwali

14. November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

15. December 25: Christmas

16. January 1 to January 15: Winter break

Students will also get preparatory breaks between exams, Apart from these holidays which breaks will depend on the examination schedules released by every school.

The Delhi school annual calendar was prepared on February 1 with all the deputy directors of education and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

