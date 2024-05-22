Sunak Gambles on July 4 Election as Tories Struggle in Polls
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a UK general election for July 4, a major gamble on an earlier-than-expected vote with his Conservative Party trailing far behind Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a UK general election for July 4, a major gamble on an earlier-than-expected vote with his Conservative Party trailing far behind Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.