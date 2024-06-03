Sunak May Harden Stance on Human Rights Pact After Farage Jumps Into Race
Rishi Sunak is considering hardening his Conservative Party’s position on the European Convention on Human Rights, as disastrous polling and Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s decision to stand for Reform UK in the general election leave the premier’s ruling party facing a potential wipe out.
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak is considering hardening his Conservative Party’s position on the European Convention on Human Rights, as disastrous polling and Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s decision to stand for Reform UK in the general election leave the premier’s ruling party facing a potential wipe out.