Sunak to Visit Northern Ireland After Restoration of Government

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Northern Ireland to meet with political leaders after the restoration of the devolved government in Belfast after a two-year hiatus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunak will attend the parliament in Stormont Castle on Monday “to discuss their immediate plans for delivery," according to a statement from Downing Street. Sunak will be welcomed by First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who was sworn in Saturday almost two years after her Sinn Fein party won national elections for the first time in 2022. A boycott by the main UK unionist party meant the new legislature couldn’t be formed until now.

O’Neill’s appointment marks a milestone moment in the region’s turbulent history as it’s the first time an Irish nationalist from Sinn Fein has held the post in a legislature that has traditionally been controlled by unionist parties loyal to the United Kingdom. In an interview with Sky News aired on Sunday, O’Neill said that she will govern for all people of Northern Ireland while continuing to work for unification with the Republic of Ireland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I believe also equally that we can do two things at once: we can have power-sharing, we can make it stable, we can work together every day in terms of public services and whilst we also pursue our equally legitimate aspirations," O’Neill said.

Read more: Sinn Fein Takes First Minister’s Job in N. Ireland Milestone

The First Minister rejected the position of Sunak’s government that a referendum on unification is still decades away, saying she could envision such a vote within 10 years time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yes, I believe we’re in the decade of opportunity and there are so many things that are changing, all the old norms, the nature of this seat, the fact that a nationalist republican was never supposed to be first minister. That all speaks to that change in terms of what’s happened here on this island." Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Sunak may also meet with Leo Varadkar, the premier of the Republic of Ireland, who will be in Belfast Monday for the resumption of Parliament. Varadkar has been critical of some aspects of the deal that Sunak struck with the Democratic Unionist Party to convince them to end their boycott of the legislature.

Varadkar said Friday he had “some difficulties" with the new rules on trade put forward by Sunak’s government. “I don’t like the negative language about the all-Ireland economy and I think it very much puts the British government in the place of being advocates of the Union, whereas in the past they’d signed up to rigorous impartiality," he said. “But none of those things crossed any red lines in my view." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

O’Neill’s Sinn Fein party was founded in the early 20th century to fight for independence and was seen as the political wing of the Irish Republican Army during the most violent years of a militant campaign to break away from the UK that claimed about 3,500 lives. Support for the party has grown since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that led to the end of the conflict and in 2022 Sinn Fein won the most seats in the legislature for the first time.

Read more: How Sinn Fein’s Rise Is Shaking Up Ireland’s Politics: QuickTake

O’Neill, 47, had been prevented from taking up her role after the DUP quit the power-sharing institutions to protest Brexit trading rules it said were weakening Northern Ireland’s position within the UK. That left Northern Ireland without a working government, putting a strain on public services and leading to protests by civil servants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DUP last week reached a deal with Sunak’s government to end its boycott of the legislature, which included £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) in funding for the new executive and measures it said would strengthen the union.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!