Sunak’s Rwanda Bill Progresses as MPs Reject Lords Amendments
UK lawmakers rejected a slew of changes suggested by the upper House of Lords to its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, allowing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to progress toward fulfilling his flagship immigration pledge.
(Bloomberg) -- UK lawmakers rejected a slew of changes suggested by the upper House of Lords to its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, allowing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to progress toward fulfilling his flagship immigration pledge.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message