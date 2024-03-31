Sunday working: LIC, other insurance companies, banks, income tax offices to remain open on March 31; Here's why
RBI has urged banks to keep branches open on March 31 for government transactions pertaining to financial year 2023-24, since March 31 falls on a Sunday this year which marks the end of the financial year.
Insurance companies will keep their offices open on Sunday, March 31, in view of the advisory issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
