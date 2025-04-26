Suniel Shetty’s bold message post-Pahalgam attack: ‘Agli chutti Kashmir mein hi hogi’ | Watch

Actor Suniel Shetty asked people to be fearless post-Pahalgam attack, stating that next holiday will be in Kashmir only to boost tourism and show terrorists that "we are not afraid of them". While talking to media at the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony, he said that “Kashmir was, is and will always be ours”. Some appreciated him on speaking “sensibly' and making their "hearts happy" after listening him, while others asked about “security to common people unlike him who will get security”.

‘Stay united’ “For us, service to humanity is service to God. The Almighty will see everything and respond. Right now, we need to stay united as Indians. We must not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, but stay united. Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). That’s why the army, the leaders, and everyone are involved in this effort,” Shetty said.

