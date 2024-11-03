Sunil Sharma elected BJP’s first-ever Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly: Who is he?

Former minister Sunil Sharma was elected as the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party on Sunday, November 3, and is set to become the Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly – BJP's first-ever in the Union Territory (UT).

“Sunil Sharma has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader. He will be the leader of the opposition in the Assembly,” a BJP spokesman said after a meeting of the Legislature party in Srinagar.

After his election as the Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma said he is grateful to the party's central and state leadership for giving him this responsibility.

“With the help, experience and blessings of my MLA colleagues, I will discharge my duties. Keeping in mind the party policies and aspirations of the people, we will be the voice of the people in the assembly and outside as well,” Sunil Sharma said.

When asked what he will be focusing on in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma said the battle will begin on Monday, November 4. “I have just been appointed. The battle will start tomorrow. We have to see where the enemy is hiding and we will attack accordingly," he said. Also Read | Sat Sharma appointed J&K BJP president

“Humbled and honored to be chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly,” Sunil Sharma said in a post on X.

SOME FACTS ABOUT SUNIL SHARMA With this election, Sunil Sharma will be the first Leader of Opposition from the BJP in J&K Assembly. He has completed his education till Class 12 and is pursuing graduation from Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. He has assets worth ₹3 crore and liabilities at ₹3 lakh.

Sunil Sharma, 47, is an MLA from Padder Nagseni in Kishtwar district and was elected for a second term in the Assembly, winning by a narrow margin of 1,546 votes. He represented Kishtwar seat in 2014 elections.

In the J&K election, Sunil Sharma had contested against Pooja Thakur of the National Conference (NC).

Previously, Sunil Sharma served as a minister of state in the PDP-BJP coalition government from 2014 to 2018.

J&K ELECTION RESULT

The BJP emerged the second largest party by winning 29 constituencies in the maiden Assembly polls post abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, improving its all-time high tally of 25 seats recorded in 2014 elections.

The pre-poll alliance between the NC and Congress managed to cross the half-way mark by securing 48 seats.