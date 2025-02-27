Sunita Williams return: When and how will she return to Earth after months of delay? All questions answered

Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore have been staying aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 5, 2024, after their Boeing Starliner capsule faced a technical glitch and was rejected for return.

After months of extended stay at the ISS, Sunita Williams’ return to Earth is keenly awaited. There are also reports that the Indian-American astronaut is facing health issues for staying in space for a longer duration than planned.

When will Sunita Williams return? After multiple delays in scheduling the return flight from ISS to Earth, NASA finalised Sunita Williams’ return flight in March.

As per a NASA update, Elon Musk’s agency SpaceX has accelerated the target launch and return dates of its Crew-10. The capsule has been planned to be launched at 7:48 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, March 12. The spacecraft is likely to start its return journey with astronauts, including Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, by the end of March.

How will Sunita Williams return to Earth? Sunita Wiliams, Butch Wilmore and two other astronauts will travel back to Earth in March 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

When did Sunita Williams travel to ISS? Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s stay aboard the ISS was extended from days to months. Both the astronauts reached ISS in a Boeing Starliner capsule in June 2024 for a mission that was initially expected to be of 10 days.

Why was her mission delayed from 10 days to 9 months? The unexpected delay in Sunita Williams return to Earth happened after the Boeing Starliner failed multiple tests at ISS and there were complaints of propellant leaks and other glitches. The mission encountered technical issues, including leaks and problems with the Starliner’s propulsion system.